Able leaders

Mario Dingli (December 10) tried to extricate Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo from the problem he had created for himself and for Adrian Delia when he had said: “Who is unable to run his own home cannot run a government.”

Dingli hoped that by twisting the meaning of Arrigo’s missive he would also be helping his leader besides the deputy leader.

How could Arrigo have been referring to Joseph Muscat who has succeeded to “run a government” that has become the envy of all EU member states and has received accolades from across the world?

Is it not Delia who still cannot cope with the enormous division that exists within the PN? Just imagine Delia trying to “run a government” when even Lawrence Gonzi had failed.