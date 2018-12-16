Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 19:19

Wolves beat Bournemouth in their best top-flight run for 38 years

Wolves' Ivan Cavaleiro celebrates scoring their second goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their surge in form by beating Bournemouth 2-0 with goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro at Molineux to record a third successive top-flight win for the first time since 1980.

The contrast in form between the two sides could not have been more marked, with Bournemouth suffering a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games.

Manager Eddie Howe had stressed the need to quickly forget the 4-0 thumping by Liverpool last time out but the visitors soon fell behind to a calamitous chain of events when Charlie Daniels misplaced a pass straight to Diogo Jota, whose mis-hit shot fell for Raul to tap home at the far post for his fifth goal of the season.

Raul turned provider for Jota with a superb through ball but Steve Cook was alert to the danger and bounced the winger off the ball, a challenge that injured the Portuguese and led to his halftime substitution.

Jota's replacement Helder Costa sliced his shot when put through by Morgan Gibbs-White as Wolves pushed for the goal that would have put them out of sight.

Bournemouth introduced top scorer Callum Wilson from the bench but his best chance was deflected for a corner and the victory, which leaves Wolves seventh in the table, was sealed by Cavaleiro with a cool finish in injury time. The game was the first ever top-flight clash between the clubs.

 

