Saturday, December 15, 2018, 19:28

Watford hang on to nervy win over Cardiff

Watford's Domingos Quina celebrates scoring their third goal.

Watford held on nervously to repel a late comeback and beat Cardiff City 3-2 in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Saturday, leaving their struggling Welsh opponents still searching for a first away victory this season.

Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, who replaced Isaac Success in the Watford starting line-up, slipped past two Cardiff defenders in the box before drilling a finish past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge to give the hosts an early lead.

With momentum firmly on their side, Watford created further chances through Roberto Pereyra but Etheridge kept the visitors in the contest with two spectacular saves just before halftime.

Watford returned from the break with no signs of complacency as Deulofeu's perfectly weighted pass found full back Jose Holebas, who curled a superb effort into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina then netted his first Premier League goal from the edge of the box as Watford edged closer to a convincing victory.

But the visitors roared back into the match when forward Junior Hoilett fired a curling effort past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Cardiff, now 16th in the table, looked favourites to pull off an unlikely draw when Bobby Reid scored to make it 3-2 in the 82nd minute but Watford held their nerve to record a first league win in seven matches while moving up to ninth.

 

