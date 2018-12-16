Three second-half goals give Sliema precious win

Matias Muchardi of Sliema Wanderers tackles Dylan Agius of Pietá Hotspurs. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Three second half goals in 16 minutes gave Sliema Wanderers full points against Pietá Hotspurs.

Facing gusty winds, Sliema opened their account shy the hour mark when Younes Marzouk’s free-kick was partially saved by Andreas Vella, Jefferson followed up the rebound to ram the ball home.

Five minutes later, Sliema increased the lead. Jefferson who had been working unobtrusively on left, laid the ball to Nii Ashong standing at the far post, who hit a first-time shot past Vella.

In no time, Pietá conceded a third goal. The free-running Marzouk exchanged the ball with Frank Temile, before coming face to face with Vella and slotting in the near post.

Matias Muchardi could have added another goal seven minutes from time but his shot hit the foot of the post before being scooped to safety.