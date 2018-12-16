Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 18:18 by Paul Cachia, Centenary Stadium

Three second-half goals give Sliema precious win

Matias Muchardi of Sliema Wanderers tackles Dylan Agius of Pietá Hotspurs. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Matias Muchardi of Sliema Wanderers tackles Dylan Agius of Pietá Hotspurs. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Three second half goals in 16 minutes gave Sliema Wanderers full points against Pietá Hotspurs.

Facing gusty winds, Sliema opened their account shy the hour mark when Younes Marzouk’s free-kick was partially saved by Andreas Vella, Jefferson followed up the rebound to ram the ball home.

Five minutes later, Sliema increased the lead. Jefferson who had been working unobtrusively on left, laid the ball to Nii Ashong standing at the far post, who hit a first-time shot past Vella.

In no time, Pietá conceded a third goal. The free-running Marzouk exchanged the ball with Frank Temile, before coming face to face with Vella and slotting in the near post.

Matias Muchardi could have added another goal seven minutes from time but his shot hit the foot of the post before being scooped to safety.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. AC Milan given until 2021 to break even or face European ban

  2. Trophies matter, insists Mourinho ahead of Liverpool clash

  3. Gżira overcome St Andrews to move top

  4. Guardiola boosted by timely return of Aguero and De Bruyne

  5. Three second-half goals give Sliema precious win

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed