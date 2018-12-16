Mosta earn useful points

Mosta defeated Qormi 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Mosta clinched an important win over fellow strugglers Qormi.

The match was in its 23rd minute when Mosta scored. The energetic Zachary Brincat made a solo run on the left flank before laying the ball towards Juri Cisotti who planted the ball past Jamie Azzopardi.

Qormi made an instant reaction and Tensior Gusman was set free inside the box but his shot brought the best out of Andreas Vella who turned his shot away. Qormi kept up the initiative. On 34 minutes, only the bar denied Freud Gnindokponou as his flick had the beating of Vella, but not the satisfaction of an equaliser.

After the break, Mark Miller was after a better cushion for his team than a mere one-goal advantage. Five minutes into the second half, Davy N’Guessan threatened to double Mosta’s lead but his point-blank header drew a fine save from Azzopardi.

On the hour mark, N’Guessan latched on forcefully to Ciscotti’s diagonal service before putting the seal on Mosta’s second goal.