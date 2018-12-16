Advert
Late Griezmann strike ends Atletico's away day hoodoo

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann and Koke.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann struck the decisive goal in a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Valladolid on Saturday, after they had thrown away a two-goal lead, taking them level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic scored for the second league game in a row to put Atletico ahead in the 26th minute, sliding to the ground to produce a powerful finish after latching on to a wonderful pass from Griezmann.

The Frenchman doubled Atletico's lead on the stroke of halftime by hammering a penalty into the top corner after it was awarded with the help of the Video Assistant Referee but Valladolid came out fighting in the second half.

Fernando Calero headed the home side back into the game from a corner in the 57th and six minutes later they levelled with an own goal from Atletico's Saul Niguez following another corner.

Griezmann had the final say with 10 minutes left, arrowing the ball into the far corner from close range after Valladolid failed to clear. It gave Diego Simeone's side their first away win in La Liga since beating Getafe 2-0 on Sept. 22.

The victory takes Atletico second in the standings, locked on 31 points with leaders Barcelona, who face Levante on Sunday, and three ahead of Sevilla before their game at home to Girona.

 

