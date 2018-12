The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is organising the 21st edition of the traditional Christmas exhibition at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta until January 1.

The exhibition is open daily from 5.30 to 8.30pm and on public holidays and Sundays from 9.30am to noon and from 5.30 to 8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.talentmosti.com and Facebook: Razzett tal-Markiż.