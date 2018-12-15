Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 06:17

The biggest little motor show

The annual exhibition by the Die Cast and Scale Model Society of Malta is taking place at Mount Carmel Hospital, Attard this weekend.

With over 30 collectors of various collections, this exhibition includes a variety of anything related to transport miniatures. Classic cars, modern cars, sport cars, haulage, construction and even police car models from all around the world are among the exhibits.For the first time ever, a collection from the iconic rock band The Beatles will be exhibited with many authentic replicas.

The exhibition is being held in Speranza Hall, Mount Carmel Hospital, Notabile Road, Attard, with entrance through the hospital’s main gate. The exhibition is open today from 9 am to 8 pm and tomorrow from 9am to 5pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/dcsms2001 or send an e-mail to diecastandscalemodel@gmail.com.

