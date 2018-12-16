Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 16:51

Speaker to exchange greetings with public, authorities

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia will be exchanging Christmas Greetings with the country’s authorities and the public in Parliament on Thursday between 4.30 and 6pm.

Members of the public and organisations wishing to meeting Dr Farrugia, who will be accompanied by the deputy speaker and representatives from the government and the Opposition, should call the office of the Clerk of the House on 2999 6295/214 or send an email to clerkofthehouse@parlament.mt .

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 14, 2018

  2. Announcements - December 15, 2018

  3. Exchange season's greetings with the President, Prime Minister

  4. University students sound alarm on cigarette butt litter

  5. Crowdfunding campaign to restore baroque wall paintings

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed