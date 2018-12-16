Speaker to exchange greetings with public, authorities

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia will be exchanging Christmas Greetings with the country’s authorities and the public in Parliament on Thursday between 4.30 and 6pm.

Members of the public and organisations wishing to meeting Dr Farrugia, who will be accompanied by the deputy speaker and representatives from the government and the Opposition, should call the office of the Clerk of the House on 2999 6295/214 or send an email to clerkofthehouse@parlament.mt .