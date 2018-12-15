Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 10:46

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);
St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Mgarr centre, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

