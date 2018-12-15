Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Mgarr centre, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.