Open day at MUŻA

MUŻA will open its doors to the public for an Open Day today from 10am to midnight. Entrance is free to all.

Malta’s very own national-community art museum MUŻA – a €10 million investment co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund – was officially opened last month. The chosen name MUŻA is an acronym for MUŻew tal-Arti (Art Museum) and also the Maltese word for inspiration, whereas the dot over the z (Ż) emphasises the exclusive Maltese-alphabet character. The name relates also to the muses which were mythological creatures from classic antiquity inspiring creativity.

With a collection of well over 20,000 works of art, MUŻA seeks to present inspiring stories with which to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, particularly communities. Strategically located at the heart of Valletta, the two entrances of the building, one in Merchants Street and the other on Jean de Valette Square, shall attract people inside to wander freely within the main courtyard, which is now a public space.

MUŻA is also equipped with a cafeteria and a dining room, a tourist information office and a concept store with quality products.

MUŻA will be open today from 10am to midnight and tomorrow, as per Heritage Malta’s museum hours, from 9am to 5pm (last entry at 4.30pm).