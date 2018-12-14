Advert
Friday, December 14, 2018, 07:29

Thief finds that life of crime is a slippery slope

Man spent two days stuck in vent

A thief got more than he bargained for when he broke into an abandoned Chinese restaurant in California when he fell into a grease trap and got stuck.

The grease made it impossible for the man to get any traction on the smooth metal walls and he was unable to pull himself out again.

The man was there for two days before someone heard his cries for help and alerted the authorities.

It took half an hour for  Alameda County fire officials to  pull him out of the vent which ran above the oven.

 

