Unkept vows leave children dreaming

A third of the people who pledged to make a vulnerable child’s dream come true have until tomorrow to fulfil their promise.

So far, only around 65 per cent of Children’s Dreams gifts have been collected by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, which is expecting all presents by end of week.

This year’s campaign was launched towards the end of October and by November 2 all 1,888 customised gifts had been pledged.

Benefactors originally had until Friday to take the gifts to the collection site in Triq il-Masġar, Luqa, but as the deadline drew closer some of the pledged gifts were still missing. The deadline has now been extended till Saturday (7.30am and 1.30pm).

The foundation is urging everyone to take the gifts as soon as possible to allow ample time for them to be delivered to the children.

Most of the missing gifts consisted of clothes vouchers because children yearned for the opportunity to go to a shop with their social worker and choose new clothes for themselves, a spokeswoman told the Times of Malta.

Brand new smile transformed her

The project aims to make Christmas wishes come true for children from families facing social and financial difficulties, including those hosted at children’s homes. It follows a similar successful one in Lithuania and was brought over by Lina Pecorella.

Over the past years, the gifts varied from a boy meeting his favourite football players to a shy teenager getting a new set of teeth for Christmas. The 17-year-old had been plucked out of a life of neglect and her teeth were rotten due to years of malnourishment. According to her social worker, she lacked social skills and when she spoke the girl would cover her mouth with her hand. The brand new smile she received in Christmas 2014 transformed her completely.

Most of what the items children ask for every Christmas are things many would take for granted, such as a picture frame to hold a family photo. This year, a group of teenagers asked for ferry tickets as they had never had the opportunity to go on a holiday together and a 15-year-old wanted bus tickets to be able to visit his parents in hospital.

Children’s Dreams has a younger sister project called Naħseb Fik (I think about you/I will cater for your needs) whose mission is to fulfil the wishes of those residing at homes for the elderly.

Some of the pledged gifts for the campaign include a set of sieves for an elderly man who enjoys cooking and needles for an elderly woman who wanted to start doing lacework again.

People who have not pledged gifts but are willing to contribute can get in touch with the foundation.

More information on www.childrendreams.org, childrendreams@gov.mt or by calling 9928 2198.