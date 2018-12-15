Two young men fined for early morning drunken trouble

Two teenagers on holiday in Malta landed themselves in hot water after causing a disturbance in the early hours of Friday, getting into trouble with police and ending up in court.

Dutch nationals Jordy Marechal, 18, and Rick Ronaldus Markus Wilting, 19, were arrested after kicking up a commotion along the St Julian’s seafront at around 3am.

Police officers stationed nearby heard shouting in the vicinity of the Love monument and upon checking came across a young man in an evidently drunken state.

After calm was restored, the two men allegedly ran back towards the officers, insulting and threatening them while refusing to obey their orders.

This verbal confrontation sparked the men’s arrest.

Upon their arraignment, the now sober two youngsters pleaded guilty to their wrongdoing as recounted by prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri. They also admitted breaching the peace and being drunk in public.

Making submissions on punishment, legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech pointed out that both accused were students with limited means. Moreover, to make matters worse, one of them had allegedly been robbed of his wallet, cash and credit cards a few days ago.

Bearing this in mind, they were willing to pay for their wrongful acts, Dr Fenech said, adding that the two had a flight out of the country booked for next Friday.

He pointed out that after regaining their senses later in the morning while under police custody, the young men expressed their remorse and apologised for what they had done.

In light of these submissions, their early guilty plea and cooperation with the police, duty magistrate Aaron Bugeja conditionally discharged them for six months and condemned each of them to the payment of an €800 fine, payable within four days.

“Enjoy your stay gentlemen and please don’t get into further trouble,” was the Court’s final word of advice.