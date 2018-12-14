Today's front pages: December 14, 2018

The Times of Malta carries an appeal for benefactors to come forward with the Christmas gifts that they had pledged for Children's Dreams, with the deadline having been extended until Saturday. It also reports on the impasse reached between Theresa May and the EU member states following her request to make the Brexit deal more palatable to her MPs.

The Malta Independent reports on MEP Ana Gomes expressing regret at having endorsed Joseph Muscat's bid for the Labour leadership. It also carries excerpts from the speech given by the President of Malta for Republic Day, wherein she warned that meritocracy was being sacrificed to clientilism.

In-Nazzjon carries comments made by Opposition leader Adrian Delia with regards to the impact of Brexit on Malta, as well as Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca's comments during the honours ceremony.

L-Orizzont features comments by the MHRA which says that much of the economic growth is coming from tourism. It also reports that fresh stock of medical cannabis are on their way and should be in Malta by next week.