Sharp drop in inflation rate

In November 2018, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) was 1.4 per cent, a sharp drop from 2.1 per cent in October 2018.

The National Statistics Office said that the largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index due to the higher prices of vegetables, while the largest downward impact was recorded in the Education Index.

The 12-month moving average rate was 1.8 per cent.



