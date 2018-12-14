Advert
Friday, December 14, 2018, 11:07

Sharp drop in inflation rate

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

In November 2018, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) was 1.4 per cent, a sharp drop from 2.1 per cent in October 2018.

The National Statistics Office said that the largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index due to the higher prices of vegetables, while the largest downward impact was recorded in the Education Index.

The 12-month moving average rate was 1.8 per cent.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Activist 'assaulted' during peaceful protest

  2. 18-year-old threatened to publish pictures after sex with girl, 13

  3. Naxxar residents livid as PA ‘okays’ illegalities

  4. Another workplace accident, this time in Gżira

  5. MEPs send 'tough questions’ on 17 Black to Malta's ambassador to EU

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed