Project to improve policies for waste management to be launched

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is participating in a project aimed at improving policies for waste management through intelligent container-systems which provide information to waste collectors, in real-time, about various parameters including their remaining available capacity and temperature.

These smart bins may be solar-powered and can even compact waste to allow for an increased amount of waste to be collected while eliminating odours.

ICT-based solutions can be used to analyse usage trends and identify critical groups of waste producers. Information from these bins will be used to improve national policies and increase the efficiency in which the way waste is managed for the public and waste managers.

The knowledge acquired from the project should help Malta achieve national and EU waste targets, improve recyclable waste collection, reduce waste going to landfill and enhance the sustainability of the waste management sector.

The project is part of the Interreg Europe project Winpol - Waste Management Intelligent Systems and Policies. Winpol is led by Emulsa (Municipal Company of Urban Environment Services of Gijón) and involves a partnership of nine European waste management entities from different regions in Spain, Belgium, Greece (Crete), Slovenia, Romania and Malta.

The project started in June and ends in December 2022. It has a budget of €1,363,045, of which ERA’s share is €90,967. It is part-financed by the Interreg Europe 2014-2020 programme at a rate of 85%.

The project will be officially launched in Malta on Monday at the Student House Conference Room of the university.