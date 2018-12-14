Overwhelming vote for Marlene Mizzi’s Brexit-linked report

Marlene Mizzi said the report was a 'balanced' one.

Brexit damage on the European Union’s automotive industry is set to be mitigated after MEPs overwhelmingly agreed to a report that will safeguard jobs in the sector and smoothen the continued trade of cars and their components between the two sides.

The report, titled “Regulation on complementing EU type-approval legislation concerning the UK withdrawal from the Union” was piloted by Maltese MEP Marlene Mizzi and was passed with an a massive majority, winning 640 votes in favour and just 11 against.

This is the first legislative Brexit-linked report that was approved by the European Parliament, led and negotiated by a Maltese MEP.



Its provisions create a mechanism that minimise the impact that the UK withdrawal from the Union might have on the automotive industry and gives an element of continuance in the trade of cars, their components and vehicles in general. This also means that jobs in such an important industry have been safeguarded, consumers have been protected, and road safety and market surveillance have been addressed in a legal framework.



“I am proud to have led the negotiations on behalf of Parliament and to have been able to finalise the first Brexit-related report,” Ms Mizzi said.

“Even though Brexit still harbours uncertainty and raises questions to which all citizens want an answer, we as a Union must be prepared for any eventuality to ensure the least disruption of our industries, reduce the risk of job losses and ensure that consumers are protected in what concerns a very important product - cars and components “ she added.



The Mizzi report managed to get the approval of all the political groups from all the member states, rendering it one of the strongest supported legislative reports that have been voted upon. The report will now be incorporated in the Brexit legislation being agreed upon between the UK and the EU.