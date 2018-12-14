Non-discrimination should be given due importance in Public Administration Bill

Photo: Shutterstock

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) has called on Parliament to amend the Public Administration Bill for this to give due weight to non-discrimination and equality in its provisions.

It said in a statement it was legally bound to ensure non-discrimination and promote equality in several spheres, including employment and the provision of goods and services.

The Bill currently being debated in Parliament only made one reference to non-discrimination in the First Schedule, Code of Ethics for Public Employees and Board Members.

Carrying out functions in a non-discriminatory manner was a fundamental value of public administration and this should be reflected in the relevant legislation. In fact, the Act currently in force included three references to non-discrimination and, most importantly, the obligation “…to avoid discrimination…” was included in Article 4 of the Act which outlined the values of public administration.

In the envisaged new Act, such an obligation should be strengthened rather than weakened. Further to the obligation to avoid discrimination, the new Act should also include an equality duty on public administration to strive for the inclusion of different social groups in the carrying out of its functions.

A legislative framework that gave sufficient importance to equality and non-discrimination was essential for a public administration that led by example in this area, and that respected and promoted the founding values of the country as enshrined in the Constitution.