Crime scene police undergo forensic training

Crime scene officers underwent an intense training programme with international experts, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said on Friday.

In a statement, Dr Farrugia and Consumer Protection Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista gave an overview of the training undertaken by police scene of the crime officers by the Netherlands Forensic Institute.

The two-week course was delivered by NFI experts Paul Van Den Hoven and Martin Ross, with 12 Maltese police officers participating.

Dr Debattista said forensic science involved the responsibility of medicine, the intricacy of law, and the universality of science.

Minister Farrugia said forensic science was a critical element in criminal prosecution. Law enforcement and judicial authorities, he said, must be confident that the forensic data they rely on is of high quality and up to international standards.