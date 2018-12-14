Council agrees on supporting external borders after UN agreement ‘turmoil’

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and European Council President Donald Tusk (right) speak ahead of the second day of the December summit in Brussels.

The European Council agreed on supporting control of external borders as the December Brussels summit came to an end Friday.

The discussion comes after much heated debate surrounding a United Nations global migration pact.

The legally non-binding UN agreement caused what the EU Observer described as unlikely and unexpected political turmoil in many member states, shaking governing coalitions and even prompting the departure of Slovakia's foreign minister.

The non-binding agreement sets out a common approach to international migration by seeking to strengthen cooperation between states to tackle irregular migration.

Earlier in the week, the Moviment Patrijotti Maltin filed a judicial protest against the government and the Attorney General over Malta’s endorsement, noting the public had not been consulted about the matter.

The EU December summit was intended to allay fears an EU-wide agreement on the issue might not be found before the European elections in May.

In its conclusions published Friday, the European council agreed on continuing and further developing external border control, the fight against smugglers, and cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

Vigilance on all existing and emerging routes should be maintained, in particular in view of recent increases on the Western and Eastern Mediterranean routes, the European Council said.

The European Council called on further efforts to strengthen the European Asylum Agency and the Common European Asylum System.

No change in cohesion funds

The conclusions did not give any insight into any progress in debating the EU cohesion funds in the upcoming budget.

Malta stands to lose big from cohesion funds because of economic prosperity and the UK’s exit from the EU.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said there were “tensions” discussing the funds. However, the conclusions only expressed hopes an agreement would be achieved in autumn 2019.

The Council also called on the incoming Presidency to continue negotiations.

‘More needs to be done’ to ensure Single Market shows confident, outward-looking EU

The European Commission stressed more needed to be done to ensure the Single Market provided a solid foundation for an outward-looking, confident and more autonomous EU.

It expressed hopes many of the pending proposals relevant for the Single Market would be agreed on before the end of the current legislature. The Commission also stressed more needed to be done to remove “unjustified” barriers, adding new barriers and any risk of fragmentation needed to be avoided.