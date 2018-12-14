Consumption in Malta 22% below EU average

Consumption by households in Malta was 22 per cent below the EU average in 2017, with 10 member states reporting rates above the average.

Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) is a measure of material welfare of households. Across the Member States in 2017, AIC per capita expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) varied from 54% of the European Union (EU) average in Bulgaria to 132% in Luxembourg.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reported on Friday that the second highest level in the EU was recorded in Germany (22% above).

Luxembourg and Germany were followed by Austria, Denmark and the United Kingdom, which recorded levels around 15% and 20% above the EU average, and Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden and France with levels around 10% above the EU average.

AIC per capita for 13 member states lay between the EU average and 30% below. In Italy, Ireland and Cyprus, the levels were less than 10% below the EU average, while Spain, Lithuania, Czech Republic and Portugal were between 10% and 20% below. Malta, Slovenia, Greece, Poland, Slovakia and Estonia were between 20% and 30% below the average.

Five member states recorded AIC per capita more than 30% below the EU average: Latvia, Romania, Croatia and Hungary were between 30% and 40% below, while Bulgaria had AIC per capita more than 40% below the EU average.

Over the last three years, AIC per capita relative to the EU average remained relatively stable in a majority of Member States. However, clear increases were registered in Romania (68% of the EU average in 2017 compared with 58% in 2015), Lithuania (88% vs. 83%) and Czech Republic (82% vs. 78%).

In contrast, the most noticeable decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (132% in 2017 vs. 140% in 2015), Austria (117% vs. 121%), the Netherlands (111% vs. 115%) and Sweden (109% vs. 113%).

In 2017, GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power ranged between 49% of the EU average in Bulgaria and 253% in Luxembourg.