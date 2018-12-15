Car rental company employee denied bail over misappropriation claim

An employee of a car rental company was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to misappropriating some €7,000 in company funds.

Romanian Coosmin Bucur, a 35-year old Sliema resident, was arrested at Malta International Airport shortly before taking a flight back to his homeland, after the police were alerted about the alleged misappropriation.

The man was taken to court on Friday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to misappropriating €7,007 which he had been tasked by his employer to deposit.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech, assisting the accused as legal aid counsel, requested bail, arguing that the sum was “relatively small” and did not merit a denial of bail.

Moreover, without prejudice to his client’s plea, the man was willing to return any money, something he would not be able to do if sent to jail under preventive arrest.

However, prosecuting Inspector Silvio Magro, promptly rebutted that the accused had no family ties in Malta and that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Moreover, the man had even purchased a one-way ticket to Bucharest, only to be thwarted in his attempt to leave, upon arrest. This presented a tangible risk of absconding, the prosecution argued.

The accused promptly informed the court, through his lawyer, that he had bought a return ticket months in advance.

However, duty magistrate Aaron Bugeja, after taking note of the circumstances of the case, the seriousness of the charge as well as other factors, denied the request for bail, and declared that the court was not satisfied that the accused would adhere strictly to bail conditions.

None of the money was found in accused’s possession.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Andrew Saliba appeared parte civile.