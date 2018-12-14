Another workplace accident, this time in Gżira

Updated 12.45pm

A worker plunged down five storeys at a construction site in Triq Madonna tal-Ġebla in Gżira on Friday morning.

The man, a 22-year-old Syrian national who lives in Birkirkara, fell down an internal shaft.

An ambulance, fire engine and a contingent of police were rushed to the site.

In a statement, the police said that the man, who was working at the site when he fell, was seriously hurt in the incident.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja is leading an inquiry into the case.

There had been a number of occupational incidents recently, with this being the third construction site fall in under four weeks.

At the end of November, Akram Almshay, a 26-year-old Libyan national, died after falling from a height of several storeys. He dangled from a rope on the side of the building for about 90 seconds after the wooden plank he was standing on while plastering an outside wall gave way.

On December 3, a construction worker was hospitalised after falling from a height of around one storey in Żurrieq. Police said the 53-year old Italian man, who lives in Marsascala, was unloading some items from a van on a construction site in Triq it-Torri when he fell.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

More soon.