Debate on cremation

It was enlightening to read that cremation is back for discussion with MP Rosianne Cutajar MP spearheading a draft law.

When I was in Malta last year, I had read an article titled ‘Potential risks of cremation’. On returning home to Scotland, I investigated what was said and was put in touch with a company in Leeds that supplied crematoria throughout Europe and beyond. Concerns raised at a House Social Affairs Committee meeting had can safely be put to rest.

I, therefore, contacted government officials in Malta, also explaining in detail advances in emissions reduction. I assured them that particle emissions from a facultative technologies cremator with abatement will have insignificant effect on the island and its ecology. I also forwarded details of the environment-friendly method of the disposal of the dead, called bio-cremation. This method is being suggested by the Maltese Humanist Association.

Whether it is cremation by fire or bio-cremation, the end result is the same.

The skeleton remains, so in both cases the bones are broken down by using a cremator to produce the ashes. Relatives may wish to scatter them at a particular or the crematorium could have a dedicated area where the ashes can be buried and a plaque mounted.

This again would take up a significant piece of land. Neither method impinges on the dignity or respect of the deceased.

Plans announced some years ago for 2,800 more graves never materialised and about 4,000 people are waiting to procure a grave. Cremation cuts the huge cost of a burial – about €8,000 –by approximately half.

What is important is the environment of the crematorium, which should be located in a peaceful spot, away from a major road and surrounded by trees.

I hope the government will not drag its feet on passing the appropriate Bill and deciding whether to go for fire or bio-cremation. Will that be a political decision or will a referendum be called?