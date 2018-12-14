Photos: The Foto Grafer

Schola Cantorum Jubilate is synonymous with the annual event Carols by Candlelight.

This Christmas, the choir will be holding the 15th edition of Carols by Candlelight at St Augustine’s Priory in Victoria today and tomorrow. Like in previous editions it will consist of a Christmas concert followed by a five-course meal prepared by Ta’ Frenċ restaurant chefs.

This year’s programme includes popular and less popular Christmas classics among which Silent Night thatis being commemorated for its 200th anniversary.

Among the other pieces, the choir, under the direction of Marouska Attard will interpret classical pieces like Hark! The Herald Angel Sing, The First Noel, God Rest You Merry! Gentlemen as well as less popular pieces like Burgundian Carol, an 18th century French composition by Bernard de la Monnoye and contemporary piece by Ola Gjeilo Ecce Novum.

Apart from all these, SCJ includes also Maltese compositions in its programme and this year will present an interesting musical arrangement of the traditional għanja tal-Milied Ninu Ninu tal-Milied. Paul Portelli, the composer-in-residence worked on this musical arrangement and on another piece Sinfonija Pastorali originally composed by Emanuel Galea.

But obviously surprises will not be missed this year! The programme will blend well with light effects, atmosphere created and even an actor who, through her monologues, will deliver a particular message. Paul Stellini, a local artist renowned for his graphical and artistic works, is this year’s artistic director.

The foyer and cloister will once again host an exhibition to compliment the chosen theme and event. Victor Agius will launch a new collection of ceramic sculptures and mixed artworks. This special collection aims to dialogue with St Augustine’s sermons on the mystery of Christmas and the Epiphany.

In order to commemorate this 15th edition of Carols by Candlelight, the choir is also launching a new Christmas album entitled Christmasgħanja. This is undoubtedly a special keepsake to all those who follow SCJ but mostly to those who have Christmas at heart. The CD includes 21 tracks of popular Christmas classics and some Maltese carols.

Tickets for Carols by Candlelight are on sale from D’Amato Records Shop in Valletta and Bargate Bookshop in Victoria. For further information and details visit SCJ website (scjchoir.com) or else call on 7945 0950. Follow even the choir’s space on Facebook.