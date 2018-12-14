Advert
IFS Malta president elected fellow of the London institute

Kenneth Micallef (left) receiving the fellowship scroll from Rob Thompson, relationship director at the London Institute of Banking and Finance.Kenneth Micallef (left) receiving the fellowship scroll from Rob Thompson, relationship director at the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

IFS Malta president Kenneth Micallef has been elected Fellow of The London Institute of Banking and Finance in recognition of his achievements and support to the institute.

Rob Thompson, relationship director at the London Institute which was formerly known as the Chartered Institute of Bankers, presented Mr Micallef with the Fellowship scroll at the recent IFS Malta annual dinner.

Mr Micallef started his banking career in 1993 when he joined Bank of Valletta and over the years performed a number of roles within the bank, both at retail and head office level. 

He has been an active committee member of IFS Malta since he was first elected in 2003. He was elected president in 2015.

 

