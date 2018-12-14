Advert
Exchange season's greetings with the Prime Minister

Joseph and Michelle Muscat will meet members of the public on December 20

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle will be exchanging Christmas and New Year's greetings with members of the public at Castille on the afternoon of Thursday December 20.

The Prime Ministerial couple will meet well-wishers between 4.15pm and 5.45pm. Visitors will also be able to visit the Cabinet room and Ambassadors' Hall at the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as sign the visitors' book.

Those interested in meeting with Dr Muscat and his wife should call 2200 2400 to register.

