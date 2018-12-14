Announcements - December 14, 2018

HOULTON. On December 12, VICTORIA, née Borg-Cardona, aged 71, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her children Fleur and her husband Darren, Edward and his wife Camilla, her beloved grandson Julian, her brothers Albert and his partner Monica, Edward and his wife Maggie, Joanne and her husband Hubert, Simone and her husband Leonard, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 15, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her name to Dar Bjorn and Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On December 12, CHARLES, of Lija, ex international football referee, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, his sons Noel and Therese, Konrad and his wife Simone, his brother and sisters, his nephews and nieces, Matthew, Marie Claire, Keith and Natasha, Alison, Eliza and Melanie, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 14, at 3pm, for Lija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. The family would prefer not to receive visitors at this time. Rather than flowers, donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Everlasting and cherished memories of a most loving husband and father, today the 29th year of his bereavement. Pauline and Liliana. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at St Gregory’s church, Sliema, on Sunday, December 16 at 5.30pm.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

CAUCHI – Dr TOMMASO CAUCHI, MD. Fondly remembered as a beloved grandfather on the 80th anniversary of his demise. Remembering your joy when we came to see you even at the tender age of three will never get away. The passage of time has shown that your name is still around as our family is still known by that dear name. A prayer is solicited. May he rest in peace. Victor, Maria, Emily and their families.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Pierre and Anna.

FLERI SOLER – HUGH. On the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his father Joe.

FLERI SOLER – HUGH. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sister Graziella, his brother Simon and their families.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of our beloved daughter, today the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret and John.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 25th anniversary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CAROL, née Holland, on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose and family.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Wednesday, December 19, 2018, re-open, Thursday, January 3, 2019.

