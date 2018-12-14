A meal for friends at St Dominic’s

As in previous years the Dominican community of Valletta will be organising a meal for those who cannot afford one during Christmas.

L-Ikla tal-Ħbieb (a meal for friends) will be held at the parish’s Christian Doctrine Centre next Sunday, following the 11.30am Mass at St Dominic parish church.

Another activity is a Christmas party for children on Thursday, December 20, at 6pm. Parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, would like to thank all those who are supporting these activities, including President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and her husband Edgar, YMCA and YWCA, other benefactors and parish helpers.

Anyone who would like to offer donations may contact Fr Camilleri on 9988 3297 or e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com.