Record-breaking attendance

SiGMA 2018 included awards ceremonies, pitches, talks and workshops.

SiGMA welcomed a record number of attendees through its doors. 12,500 delegates, speakers and sponsors converged for the SiGMA 2018 Summit, breaking previously held attendance records and setting the benchmark for future events.

Held on November 28-30, the event saw intense interest from both local and global quarters, bringing a truly worldwide perspective to proceedings.

The summit kicked off with an awards evening, which saw illustrious industry leaders rewarded for their contribution to the development and growth of the industry, with various awards handed out on the evening.

The three-day event saw a wide range of topics discussed at a high level during the six conferences and workshops, with a number of prominent speakers taking the stage. From the interplay of blockchain with iGaming to a conference dedicated to the regulatory changes in iGaming law – delegates were treated to quality debate on some of the most pressing issues affecting the sphere.

The workshops proved equally successful, with each room packed for a series of talks covering the emerging LatAm markets to the always relevant issue of the quandaries faced by women working within the iGaming industry.

Notable denizens of the industry included individuals such as John Kamara, an expert in the emerging African markets, Heathcliff Farrugia, CEO at the Malta Gaming Authority, AI guru Angelo Dalli, Brock Pierce, an adviser on open data exchange as well as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The event also saw a number of battles pitched and won. Quizando took home the title at the ICO Battle, while Tomobox stunned with their start-up pitch during the fiercely fought SiGMA Pitch.

The summit also provided a full complement of networking opportunities for delegates. A packed expo floor aside, attendees weren’t short on wining and dining opportunities throughout the summit. A number of iGathering dinners, a Crypto Cruise and the closing night provided ample opportunity to mingle in a relaxed yet refined setting.