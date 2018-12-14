Agency unveils fresh brand identity

The Concept Stadium boardroom.

The Concept Stadium, a boutique marketing consultancy company, has unveiled its new identity after eight years of operations, since starting off as SoHo business. The company launched its new visual identity including a new logo and website to its clients and partners during an event held at their newly refurbished and expanded creative hub in Naxxar.

“We’re changing our look and feel and the tone of voice, but not our boutique and friendly approach towards our clients and partners,” said Jonathan Dalli, founder and CEO of the Concept Stadium.

“Part of our ethos is and will remain to make go-to-market activations successful, always keeping the audience in mind, while pursuing excellence in whatever we do, hence why we call ourselves ‘A bunch of commercial creatives’. While we are still the same team, with the same – if not more – energy levels and invaluable experience, we feel this accurately sums up where we’re headed as a business and a team,” he added.

We never want to forget our roots

“Having celebrated our eighth birthday this year, we feel now is the perfect time to redefine our brand positioning and identity, to give us a focused platform for ambitious growth over the next three to five years,” he concluded.

Jonathan Chetcuti, founder and COO of the Concept Stadium added: “We felt we needed to take a fresh look at our brand and align it with the maturity we have achieved over the years. The business went through a lot of changes over the past years, so it felt right to reassess who we are. The new identity reflects our beliefs with a simple mark, typeface and a bright palette, yet keeping our name ‘the Concept Stadium’ at the centre of it all. We never want to forget our roots and these developments symbolise our desire to modernise while sticking to the principles that made us stand out in the first place.”

The agency rebrand follows a raft of recent exciting developments to the business, which have included an expansion of the offices to a space of over 200 square metres and upgrades to the agency’s market proposition, service offering, partnerships and operational systems. In addition, the Concept Stadium recently successfully renewed its ISO9001 certification, following yet another rigorous internal and external audit.