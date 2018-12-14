Tenor’s world-class fundraiser

Tenor Joseph Calleja tomorrow heads a world-class line-up of performers for this year’s BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation fund­raising concert, which will feature the concertmaster at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, David Chan, conducting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Leading Australian soprano Jessica Pratt, who sings at opera houses around the world and has been described by the New York Times as possessing a “gleaming sound”, and Italian baritone Vittorio Vitelli, will also be lending their talent to the event.

All proceeds from the event will go to the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, set up in 2013 to provide financial assistance to promising local musical talent and underprivileged children with distinctive musical ability.

Calleja, fresh from a critically acclaimed run of Tosca at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, said: “I would like to thank the artists for generously giving up their time to support a cause very close to my heart in what promises to be a memorable night.”

The BOV Joseph Calleja winter concert will be held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta tonight at 8pm, followed by a reception at the Casino Maltese.

Tickets for the concert may be reserved through the Manoel Theatre booking website www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. Benefactors who attend the concert will also have the opportunity to meet Joseph Calleja and the guest artistes during the post-concert reception.