Advert
Friday, December 14, 2018, 15:19

Gozitan light event on Saturday

Ta’ Klula Cultural Group of Santa Luċija, Gozo is organising this year’s edition of the Santa Luċija Light Festival on Saturday at 6.30pm.

During the evening, girls dressed in white leave the village church going to a  bonfire in the main square, where candles will be lit.

An older girl, wearing a crown of lit candles, will lead they way back to the church to give honour to St Luċija. 

The Atonal Brass and Wood Band, directed by Antoine Mercieca, will entertain all those present.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Form, figures and line

  2. Exploring human nature

  3. Tenor’s world-class fundraiser

  4. Big little motor show underway at Mount Carmel Hospital

  5. A Christmas concert

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed