Gozitan light event on Saturday

Ta’ Klula Cultural Group of Santa Luċija, Gozo is organising this year’s edition of the Santa Luċija Light Festival on Saturday at 6.30pm.

During the evening, girls dressed in white leave the village church going to a bonfire in the main square, where candles will be lit.

An older girl, wearing a crown of lit candles, will lead they way back to the church to give honour to St Luċija.

The Atonal Brass and Wood Band, directed by Antoine Mercieca, will entertain all those present.