Big little motor show underway at Mount Carmel Hospital

Over 30 collectors are taking part in the Die Cast & Scale Model Society of Malta annual exhibition this year. Photos: Jonathan Borg

Hundreds of transport miniatures, from classic, modern, sport cars to construction vehicles are on display at the Die Cast & Scale Model Society of Malta annual exhibition at Mount Carmel Hospital, Attard.

Over the years, the exhibition has featured an ever-growing collection of different themes, with over 30 collectors taking part this year.

These include replicas of the iconic Maltese buses, the Malta Police Force vehicles, pick-ups, Land Rovers, Japanese cars and movie vehicles, including models from the film Batman.

There are also models of muscle cars (an American term referring to a variety of high-performance automobiles), Mini Minors and a wide selection of Italian car models – Alfa, Lamborghini, Fiat and Ferrari.

Other attractions include a replica of the Malta International Airport Apron 9 on a scale of 1:200, radio-controlled models of tug boats and a collection representing the iconic rock band The Beatles, on display for the first time.

The highlight of the exhibition, however, is a model of a circus, created by the club’s late founder, Tarcisio Saliba. It now belongs to his son, Alan Saliba, who is the society’s president.

The exhibition is being held in Speranza Hall, Mount Carmel Hospital, Notabile Road, Attard. Entrance is from the main gate of the hospital. There are various signs to guide the public to the hall. On Friday and on Saturday, the exhibition is open from 9am to 8pm and on Sunday between 9am and 5pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/dcsms2001 or send an e-mail to diecastandscalemodel@gmail.com.