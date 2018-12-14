The Duo Armonioso from Leipzig, Germany will perform a Christmas concert with beautiful works by Schubert, Bach and Rodrigo together with other famous European Christmas carols.

The rare and exciting instrumentation of mezzo-soprano and classical guitar is in itself enchanting.

In the spirit of passion and musical elegance, mezzo- soprano Victoria Knobloch and concert guitarist Martin Steuber promise an atmospheric and entertaining evening at the German-Maltese Circle tonight.

Together they have given many successful concerts in Germany and abroad and perform at various festivals. The duo is well known for its harmonious, deep and subtle interpretations.

Entrance is complementary but tickets have to be collected from the office of the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta on a first-come-first-served basis.

The concert will be held at the German-Maltese Circle, Messina Palace, 141, St Christopher Street, Valletta, today at 8pm.