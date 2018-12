Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two people were hospitalised on Thursday after the rental quadbike they were riding overturned in Mġarr.

The female rider lost control of the bike in the road leading to Għajn Tuffieħa at 2.30pm. Both she and her pillion, a man, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. They are both foreign.

The police are investigating.