Thursday, December 13, 2018

Two hit by car, seriously injured in Birkirkara

One of the men was described as being in grievous condition

Two men were seriously injured when they were hit by a car at the Birkirkara bypass early on Thursday.

The accident happened at 1.30am in Dun Karm Street (the Birkirkara bypass) when the two men were reportedly replacing a wheel following a puncture.

The police said a preliminary investigation showed that two men - a 20-year-old who resides in Fgura and a 28-year-old who resides in San Ġwann - were hit by a Peugeot 2008 that was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Mqabba.

The two were taken to hospital by ambulance. The 20-year-old was found to be seriously injured while the condition of the 28-year-old was described as grievous.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

