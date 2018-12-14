Two hit by car, seriously injured in Birkirkara
One of the men was described as being in grievous condition
Two men were seriously injured when they were hit by a car at the Birkirkara bypass early on Thursday.
The accident happened at 1.30am in Dun Karm Street (the Birkirkara bypass) when the two men were reportedly replacing a wheel following a puncture.
The police said a preliminary investigation showed that two men - a 20-year-old who resides in Fgura and a 28-year-old who resides in San Ġwann - were hit by a Peugeot 2008 that was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Mqabba.
The two were taken to hospital by ambulance. The 20-year-old was found to be seriously injured while the condition of the 28-year-old was described as grievous.
A magisterial inquiry is underway.