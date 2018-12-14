Today's front pages - December 13, 2018

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how a court in Gozo concluded that new, larger mesh nets used by trappers in line with changes to the law earlier this year were a form of animal cruelty, “cutting and tearing flesh” as birds fly through. It also reports how British Prime Minister Theresa May beat off a challenge to her leadership from fellow Conservative MPs.

The Malta Independent says all Maltese were safe after a gun attack in Strasbourg, but an Italian journalist was among the injured. It also highlights a 13% increase in tourism in the third quarter of the year.

In-Nazzjon reports on the grim discovery of an inmate found hanged in his cell at Corradino prisons.

l-orizzont interviews Franco Mercieca, the chairman of the committee overseeing preparations for the Malta-Gozo tunnel, saying there is a commitment for the project to go ahead.