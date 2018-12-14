Advert
Suspended sentence for man caught at the airport with bullets in his hand luggage

An American man on Thursday admitted to trying to leave Malta with 29 bullets and a firearm magazine in his hand luggage.

Dwyer William Edward, 63, from Philadelphia, was held at Malta International Airport before a flight to Frankfurt en-route to the US.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras handed Mr William Edward a six-month prison term, suspended for two years.

The man was handed a five-year ban on holding any firearm licence and ordered to leave Malta.

No reason was given in court as to why the bullets were being carried. 

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted while lawyer Lucio Sciriha appeared for the accused.

