Learning difficulties not an obstacle to alternative career paths

Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

Learning difficulties should not hinder one from pursuing alternative career paths.

At least, that’s the message of an exhibition of artisan crafts being held at the Economy Ministry in Valletta.

The artefacts on display, including ganutell and textile and lace items, were created by female students at the Maria Regina College Learning Support Centre in Naxxar, which offers individualised programmes for learners with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties, among other challenges.

The centre provides a curriculum of both core and vocational subjects and also offers intensive personal programmes on emotional literacy, self-esteem, anger management and social skills.

“Participation in this event has offered an ideal stimulus to our learners to exhibit their strengths and talents through different skills while offering great satisfaction to the professionals involved in this project,” wrote Learning Support Centre manager Angela Attard in a brochure accompanying the exhibition.

“Transmission of these artisan skills could provide our learners with the possibility and the opportunity to pursue this knowledge as a career path,” she added.

Among other items on display are sea-themed drawings, soap, house ornaments and embroidered pillows.

The exhibition, curated by Mario Borg Sillato, is being held at the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business at 197, Palazzo Zondadari, Merchants Street, Valletta, until the end of December. Viewing times are from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.