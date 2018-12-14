NGO commissioner downplays issues flagged by Auditor

Voluntary Organisations Commissioner Anthony Abela Medici has downplayed issues flagged by the Auditor General on NGOs.

Among other things, the National Audit Office commented that the commissioner still lacked adequate information about unregistered groups, giving rise to risks with regard to operations and activities beyond its regulatory ability. The NAO also found an “environment of significantly high non-compliance” in relation to the timely submission of annual returns.

Yet, Dr Abela Medici, who was appointed to the post in May, insisted with this newspaper that new laws that came into force in November, after the Auditor General had concluded most of his investigation, led to a number of procedural practices being “radically changed”. These extended the commissioner’s remit, streamlining enforcement mechanisms and obliging all voluntary organisations to register.

“The commissioner now has the power to request information regarding voluntary organisations and their administrators through the banks. Since May, we have increased the staff by one senior officer, now in charge of investigations, as well as one senior lawyer to advise the commissioner on legal matters,” Dr Abela Medici said, adding his office has also introduced a written standard operating procedures manual.

I have no concerns except the shortage of staff, which we hope to ratify in the shortest possible time

The NAO noted in its report that 42 per cent of voluntary organisations had yet to submit their annual returns for 2016, the year under review. A further 25 per cent had done so but the returns had missing documents and, therefore, considered to be incomplete. Only 32 per cent of the organisations were found to have duly submitted the returns and, of these, only 16 per cent had adhered to the submission deadline.

In April, a month before handing his resignation, Kenneth Wain, Dr Abela Medici’s predecessor, had warned that the voluntary sector continued to face vulnerability to money laundering.

Dr Abela Medici referred to recent efforts made by his office when asked whether he agreed with Prof. Wain. A risk-based approach was now being undertaken, he said.

“Most of the actions that my staff and I took since being appointed as commissioner on May 2 came into fruition between September and early November in full preparation for the MoneyVal [the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism] visit. In this light, I have no concerns except the shortage of staff, which we hope to ratify in the shortest possible time,” Dr Abela Medici said.

