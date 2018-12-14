CCTV footage leads to man’s arrest for theft

A 41-year-old man was on Thursday arraigned on theft charges after the police traced him through CCTV footage.

Mark Scerri, from Marsascala, admitted stealing €350 in cash from a Zebbuġ garage and €430 from a Fgura hardware store in October.

The court heard how Mr Scerri had drug issues and a history of such thefts, but had managed to reform himself.

His last theft charge before this one was in 2010.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras ordered the drawing up of a pre-sentencing report.

The accused was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €7,000.

Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Hubert Cini prosecuted.

Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Franco Debono appeared for the accused.