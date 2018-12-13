Businesses deserve peace of mind about Brexit - Delia

Maltese and Gozitans who do business or have commercial ties with the United Kingdom should know how and under which conditions Brexit was to take place for the sake of peace of mind and business continuity, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said on Thursday.

Dr Delia, who is attending the European People’s Party (EPP) summit in Brussels, said that in spite of Wednesday’s vote of confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May, there remained a number of questions which needed to be answered.

On migration, he said that irregular migration was one of the issues that mostly concerned European citizens. Malta, he said, needed to take a clear position where it continued to safeguard its frontiers and territory.

Dr Delia said it was surreal how ministers were twisting the truth and conclusions of European, international and Auditor General reports, calling them a certificate of best practice when these clearly condemned the government.

This was situation of concern for the Maltese because the damage being done to Malta’s reputation was badly affecting the country.

The summit was also attended by EPP President Joseph Daul, chairman Manfred Weber, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, Brexit head negotiator Michel Barnier and other European leaders including German chancellor Angela Merkel.

The summit started with a minute’s silence in remembrance of Tuesday’s victims of a shooting in Strasbourg.

Dr Delia was accompanied by the Nationalist Party’s international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight.