18-year-old threatened to publish pictures after sex with girl, 13

An 18-year old man accused of corrupting a 13-year-old girl threatened to publish compromising pictures of the girl if she ended the relationship with him, a court heard on Thursday.

Police charged the 18-year-old man from Gharghur after the girl’s mother alerted the police after finding chats on her daughter’s phone indicating that they were in a sexual relationship.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone said the accused threatened to share intimate photographs the girl had sent him if she terminated the relationship.

During arguments on bail, the prosecution explained that the man worked as a security officer at Mater Dei hospital car park. Inspector Tabone said that the accused worked just five minutes away from where the girl lives. It was likely that the pair used to meet during the man’s break.

Furthermore, the man was well aware of the her age.

Bail was denied given the nature of the charges.

A ban on the publication of the names of those involved was ordered.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras presided.