Unheeded complaints

I have had no response from Air Malta. I think you would agree it is not acceptable that the national carrier ignores serious complaints.

I have had many people agreeing with me that it is unacceptable to be asked to pay a further €60 to have three suitcases instead of two when one has paid a full business class fare. This applies particularly for the elderly and those who are not so strong.

Maybe the CEO, Clifford Chetcuti, who was a pilot not a company executive, should do his sums (or perhaps get someone else to do them for him).

Air Malta is offering flights to Vienna at €23 (I do not know what the conditions are). Two full business class return tickets to Vienna cost about €1,000. Is it unreasonable to expect a good service?

I recall that about 20 years ago my husband and I were talking to the then CEO of Air Malta during a social event. At the time, smoking was allowed on planes and I said I thought it strange to have the smoking area on the right hand side of the plane and the non-smoking area on the left. I suggested it would be better if the areas were behind each other. The next time we flew, the smokers had been relegated to the back rows.