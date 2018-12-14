Advert
Thursday, December 13, 2018, 06:31 by Candida Hasselman Dalby-Ball, Sliema

Unheeded complaints

I have had no response from Air Malta. I think you would agree it is not acceptable that the national carrier ignores serious complaints.

I have had many people agreeing with me that it is unacceptable to be asked to pay a further €60 to have three suitcases instead of two when one has paid a full business class fare. This applies particularly for the elderly and those who are not so strong.

Maybe the CEO, Clifford Chetcuti, who was a pilot not a company executive, should do his sums (or perhaps get someone else to do them for him).

Air Malta is offering flights to Vienna at €23 (I do not know what the conditions are). Two full business class return tickets to Vienna cost about €1,000. Is it unreasonable to expect a good service?

I recall that about 20 years ago my husband and I were talking to the then CEO of Air Malta during a social event. At the time, smoking was allowed on planes and I said I thought it strange to have the smoking area on the right hand side of the plane and the non-smoking area on the left. I suggested it would be better if the areas were behind each other. The next time we flew, the smokers had been relegated to the back rows.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Too many cars in Gozo

  2. How it works

  3. Unheeded complaints

  4. Top three ‘gems’

  5. Devil’s advocates

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed