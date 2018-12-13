Top three ‘gems’

I thought of going through the long list of Adrian Delia’s ‘gems’, which he created this year, as long as he does not come up with more stupid ones during these last couple of weeks. I can then decide which, in my opinion, deserve the award for the most ridiculous, silly, stupid and, at times, even hilarious statements said by the leader of ‘No Opposition’.

I decided to choose three ‘gems’. I will list them in ascending order.

In third place I chose: “Pensioners do not have enough money to buy a second pair of shoes.”

The ‘gem’ placing second was very difficult to choose since both the remaining ‘gems’ were too close to call. But, finally, I went for this: “A couple have to work five jobs between them in order to afford going out for a pizza once a week.”

For the award of the most ludicrous statement of the year, I chose: “Children being born today may live to be 200 years old.”

I believe it is going to be extremely difficult for Delia to beat these three ‘gems’ next year. But since we have the European Parliament and local council elections on May 25, once the electoral ‘battle’ heats up, we may be regaled with even more ludicrous statements.

So watch out.