Christmas spirit

So here we go again, the usual Merry (or Happy) Christmas and all that. My thoughts go to the parliamentary Christmas break. I am sure there will be the usual greetings across the floor, though I doubt the sincerity. My thoughts go to those in the House who will really have serious things to think about and will certainly not have a happy Christmas. Charles Dickens was a master in this respect.

There will be fools who will think money they have hoarded will make them happy but, in their heart of hearts, they will feel that their ill-gotten gains are more of a burden than anything else.

I sincerely hope that people in homes such as Id-Dar tal-Provvidenza, St Vincent de Paul Home and other institutions will really be happy during Christmas.

On my part, may I, through these columns, wish everybody - even those who think I am a pain in the neck - a real good and holy Christmas.