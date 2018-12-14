Advert
Thursday, December 13, 2018, 11:30 by Gianluca Lia

Watch: Maltese Abroad: Goals for Schembri, Cuschieri

Andre Schembri of Apollon Limassol will be in action tonight in the UEFA Europa League.

CYPRUS

Andre Schembri scored his first goal for Apollon Limassol in this 2018/2019 campaign in their 2-0 win over Enosis.

Schembri played the whole game and drew first blood on minute 16. Apollon were on the back of a thumping 5-1 defeat against APOEL.

Apollon are currently third on 25 points, three points behind leaders AEL with a game in hand.

ITALY

Zach Muscat played the whole game for Pistoiese in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of leaders Carrarese.

The result means Pistoiese stay in 18th place in the Serie C, Group A.

Nicole Sciberras played in Grifone Gialloverde's 1-1 draw against Cross Roads, in the Italian Serie C.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin played the full game for Crawley Town in their 1-0 defeat against Northampton, in League 2.

The Reds are now 16th in the 24-team league on 26 points. 

Sam Magri was involved for all 90 minutes as Ebbsfleet United left it late to beat Barnet 1-0 in the National League.

Ebbsfleet are closing in on the play-off places as they are now 10th on 34 points, three points distant from the seventh-place which is the final play-off spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, James Magri played for Ebbsfleet's youth team in their 5-0 win over Whitleaf FC.

St Neots Town secured a 3-1 win at home to Redditch United in the Southern Premier League Central Division with Andrea Borg featuring for almost all the game, leaving a good impression.

Braintree Town, guided by captain Joseph Ellul, went down 2-1 to Havant & Waterlooville as they remain bottom of the National League. 

While Ellul played full game, Oscar Borg, who was linked to a potential Maltese call-up in the past, was substituted on 64 minutes. 

Elsewhere, Lee Ciantar played for Matlock Town in a friendly match against Nottinghamshire FC as they emerged winners 6-0.

NETHERLANDS

It did not take long for Rachel Cuschieri to open her PSV Eindhoven account as she scored on her second game for the Dutch club.

PSV claimed a 3-0 win over Excelsior with the former Birkirkara skipper scoring on minute 77 as they are now leading the table 31 points, seven distant from second place Twente. 

 

