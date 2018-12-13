Malta U-15 defeated in final game in Thailand tournament

Malta U-15 team before their Thailand game. Photo: Malta FA

THAILAND U-15 2

MALTA U-15 0

The Malta U-15 girls team wrapped up their commitments in the Development Tournament with a 2-0 defeat against hosts Thailand, at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Thursday.

Led by coach Dorianne Theuma, the Maltese girls took the initiative from the outset but they failed to capitalise on their numerous chances. Hayley Bugeja squandered two occasions in the opening stages of the game.



These chances came back to haunt Malta as Thailand struck on the 15th minute from a set-piece.



Malta remained well and alive in the game and they could have levelled terms but Thailand's goalkeeper was always alert to avert the danger.



After the change of ends, Theuma's girls continued to press in order to equalise but it was the hosts who found the net and virtually sealed the win when they doubled the score on minute 59.



Late in the game, Malta almost pulled one back through Maya Lucia but her effort was in vain as the Maltese finished on the wrong side of the result.



Malta ended its Thailand expedition with two wins, against Mongolia and Singapore, and a defeat.



MALTA FORMATION

M. Cachia; H. Bugeja (88 H. Khatib), E. Sissons, V. Mifsud, K. Willis (90 M. Cortis), M. Lucia, M. Fenech, A. Gatt, G. Mifsud, M. Cardona, L.C. Dimech.